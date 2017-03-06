Arline K. Ellis

Churchville: Tuesday, February 28, 2017. Predeceased by her husband, Edward Sr. Survived by her son, Edward Jr.; friends, Kathy (Carl) Buscemi, Carl Jr., Kourtney (Shawn) and Holly Nelson. Arline had a passion for crocheting, arts and crafts and caring for others.

A special thank you to the staff at Highlands at Pittsford Living Center.

Friends are invited to her Memorial Service, Monday 2:30 PM at the Highlands at Pittsford Living Center, 500 Hahnemann Trail, Pittsford, NY 14534. Private interment, Grove Place Cemetery.