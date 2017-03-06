Gary Wayne Byers

Chili: Passed away peacefully on March 2, 2017 at age 76. Survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Karen (Rendel) Byers; favorite daughters, Sheryl (David) Hunt and Gail (Matthew) Miller; adored grandchildren, Joseph, Samuel and Grace Hunt and Julia, Rachel and Peter Miller; brothers-in-law, Nicholas Nizamoff and James Rendel; nieces, Nancy (Jim) Winkley, Julie (Doug) Wilson and Christine (Chris) Potthoff and nephew, Eric (Jackie) Nizamoff. Predeceased by his grandson, George Wayne Hunt. Gary valued life long learning and education. He was a graduate of Wabash College (B.S.), Wesleyan University (M.S.) and the University of Rochester (Ph.D.). He leaves behind many good friends and co-workers across the country from Rochester (Kodak) to San Diego (Hewlett Packard).

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Monday 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, appreciated would be fond memories and experiences with Gary to be shared on www.beanandsonsfuneralhome.com to be compiled into a remembrance book or contributions in Gary’s memory to the charity of your choice to leave the world a little better than you found it. Gary would want you to tell your family and friends how much you love them and relish each day together.