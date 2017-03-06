Madelyn (Holla) Read

Chili: Died peacefully on February 25 in her home of 62 years. Predeceased by husband Ernest and daughter Emily Read Wood. Survived by children, Edwin (Mary) Read of Redding, CT, Jennifer (Ron) Campbell of Centreville, VA; grandchildren, Jessica, David and Allison Wood, Katharine Read, Olivia and Benjamin Campbell; niece & nephew Cynthia & Dale Ferrin. Madelyn was a 1946 graduate of Monroe High School & proud of her Rochester heritage. Prior to marriage, she worked for Lincoln First Bank, RG&E and was a Kiloette dancer. She later worked for Convalescent Hospital and Wegmas. She became a Real Estate Broker for King Arthur, Nothnagle and then on her own as Humming Bird Realty.

Madelyn was an avid gardener, steward of the earth & lover of nature. Memberships included Brook Lea Country Club, Landmark Society & Hubbard Springs of Chili Garden Club.

Memorial Service to be held at 10 am, April 8 at White Haven Memorial Park with burial immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church of the Epiphany www.epiphany-gatesnyorg or global warming initiatives https://350.org, or The Sierra Club https://www.sierraclub.org