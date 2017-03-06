Richard Arthur Petroline

Holley, NY: Richard A. Petroline, 78 died February 24th, 2017 from complications arising from a twenty year battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Richard was born to Pardo and Florence Petroline and lived for many years in Holley, NY. He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Sara. He is survived by his daughter Gayle (Clarence) Young and his two grandchildren, Christian and Sara. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Judy), sister Dorothy Leusch and several nieces and nephews. After completing his service as an MP in the United States Air Force, Richard began his career as a lab tech with Owen-Illinois at the Brockport, NY plant, and retired in 1999 at the international level as Quality Manager at the Toledo headquarters. He loved spending time with his family and being part of their activities. Richard earned his private pilot’s license and enjoyed woodworking, chip carving, and NASCAR.

A memorial service to celebrate Richard’s life will be held Saturday, March 11th at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave (west of Corey Rd) at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made in Richard’s memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com