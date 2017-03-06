- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 1 day ago
Shirley B. Miller
Chili: Thursday, March 2, 2017 at age 88. Survived by the love of her life husband, Wilfred; children, Julie (David) Orbaker, Vanessa Miller, Sharon (Ray) Dumbleton and Eugene Miller; brother, Lloyd (Alice) Baker of OH; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Shirley was a retiree of RG&E after 43 years of service and a longtime member of Parkminster Church.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Wednesday 10-12. Funeral Service to follow 12 NOON at the funeral home. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Chili or Gates Ambulance.
