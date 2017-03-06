Vasilios Bitsas

Spencerport: Friday, March 3, 2017, at age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Akrivi; his children, Paraskeve Bitsas, Anastasios (Lisa) Bitsas, Maria (Kostas) Karvounidis; his grandchildren, Vasiliki, Anastasia & Nikos Bitsas, George & Vasilios Karvounidis; sisters, Maria Gitsis & Zoi Bitsas; many nieces, nephews & dear friends. Vasilios had a passion for gardening and fig trees.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, TODAY, Sunday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Monday, 10 AM at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 962 East Ave. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in his memory.