- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 1 day ago
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 1 week ago
- Brockport CSD receives universal pre-kindergarten grantPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport gymnasts rank secondPosted 1 week ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 weeks ago
- Buy and sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 2 weeks ago
- Save the date for Kendall’s “Community Read” eventPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport, Byron-Bergen win Section V wrestling titlesPosted 3 weeks ago
Vasilios Bitsas
Spencerport: Friday, March 3, 2017, at age 70, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Akrivi; his children, Paraskeve Bitsas, Anastasios (Lisa) Bitsas, Maria (Kostas) Karvounidis; his grandchildren, Vasiliki, Anastasia & Nikos Bitsas, George & Vasilios Karvounidis; sisters, Maria Gitsis & Zoi Bitsas; many nieces, nephews & dear friends. Vasilios had a passion for gardening and fig trees.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, TODAY, Sunday, 4-7 PM. Funeral Service, Monday, 10 AM at the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation, 962 East Ave. Interment, Grove Place Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church in his memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login