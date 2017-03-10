Barry H. Steele

Brockport: March 4, 2017, Barry Steele, age 59, died peacefully at home with his wife of 32 years at his side, after a 38 year battle with a spinal cord injury. Barry overcame many health obstacles and counted every day as a blessing. He was an amazing example of how a determined and positive attitude can get you though some of the worst times. Barry was a wonderful son, devoted father and loving husband. Predeceased by his father George. Survived by his devoted wife, Nancy; daughter, Chrys (Andy) Gross, son, Corey and daughter, Shauna; grandchildren, Zack, Bailey, Nick, Olivia and Elijah; mother, Joan; brother, Gary (Chris) Steele; & many nieces and nephews. Barry was blessed to have many loving caregivers over the years.

Friends may call Saturday, March 11th from 2- 4 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Avenue, Hilton, followed by a Service at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Contributions can be made to the Brockport Fire Dept. in memory of Barry.