Ronald J. Tolster
Brockport: Devoted, husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully on Sunday March 5, 2017 at the age of 79. Predeceased by his loving wife Carole F. Tolster. He is survived by his daughters Lori (Jack) Gennuso and Debra (Tom) Calandrillo, grandchildren Robert Warner, Jessica Gennuso (Jose), great grandson Sonny Marchetti, brother Richard (Pam) Tolster, many dear friends and his beloved cat Jojo. Ron was a United States Marine Corp veteran and a lifelong supporter and sponsor in the Dirt Track Racing community.
Family will receive friends on Thursday March 9th from 4-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Avenue Brockport. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Rochester Melanoma Action Group or the Alzheimer’s Association.
