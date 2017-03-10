Home   >   Obituaries   >   Stephen M. Skura

Stephen M. Skura

By on March 10, 2017

Greece: Passed peacefully, March 6, 2017, age 81. Predeceased by his wife, Gail; son, Lance. Survived by sons, Shaun Skura, Stephen (Pina) Zonnevylle & James (Lisa) Way; daughters, Kim Marie Barton, Cheryl (Kevan), Wendy (Kenny) White; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to call Friday 4-8 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass Saturday at St. Stanislaus Church, 1124 Hudson Ave. at 10AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Support the Arts: Donations to Kodak Hall of Eastman Theater, 60 Gibbs St., Roch., NY 14604.

