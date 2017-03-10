- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 5 days ago
Stephen M. Skura
Greece: Passed peacefully, March 6, 2017, age 81. Predeceased by his wife, Gail; son, Lance. Survived by sons, Shaun Skura, Stephen (Pina) Zonnevylle & James (Lisa) Way; daughters, Kim Marie Barton, Cheryl (Kevan), Wendy (Kenny) White; 7 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday 4-8 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Funeral Mass Saturday at St. Stanislaus Church, 1124 Hudson Ave. at 10AM. Entombment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Support the Arts: Donations to Kodak Hall of Eastman Theater, 60 Gibbs St., Roch., NY 14604.
