Wilma P. Dawes

Hilton: March 8, 2017, age 85. Predeceased by husband, Wesley. Survived by her brother, William (Sue) Pritchard; her sisters, Barbara Miles & Marion Wolff; and several nieces & nephews.

Friends are invited to call Saturday, March 11th from 2 – 4 PM at St. George’s Episcopal Church where a Service will follow at 4 PM. Flowers gratefully declined. Donations to St. George’s Episcopal Church, 635 Wilder Rd., Hilton, NY 14468. Wilma’s family would like to thank the staff at Edna Tina Wilson Living Center. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Inc.