David John McElhenny

Brockport: Passed away suddenly on Friday March 10, 2017, age 65. Predeceased by his father, John H. McElhenny. He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy Gaines McElhenny; daughter, Lisa (Matthew) McElhenny-Sauers; son, Carl (Lori) McElhenny; grandchildren, Shawna Ann & Julianne McElhenny, Andrew & Joshua Sauers, Chyenne, Madison & Kastan McElhenny; mother, Ruth Steinle McElhenny; siblings, James & Karen, John & Francine, Betty & Clyde Harvey; nieces & nephews.

Family will receive friends on Sunday 2-4 pm at the Fowler Funeral Home, 340 West Avenue, Brockport, followed by David’s funeral service at 4:00 pm.