Mary Trouskie (Slavin) McNamara

Hilton: March 10, 2017. Predeceased by her son, Matt Trouskie. She is survived by her children, Paul (Jaimie) Trouskie, Adrienne Trouskie, Chyrisse Trouskie, Mark Trouskie & Eric Trouskie; grandchildren & great-grandchildren; and a brother, James Slavin.

Friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or ASPCA in her memory.