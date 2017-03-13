Raymond Donald “Don” Cussen

Rochester, NY: At age 88, passed away Wednesday, March 1, 2017, surrounded by his family while visiting his daughter in Orlando, FL for the winter months. Don is predeceased by his parents James and Mary Cahill Cussen, his brothers John and Brendan Cussen, and nephew James Cussen. Don is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joan; son, David Cussen, daughter, Rebecca (Cussen) Eggleton, grandchildren Nikolai and Aleksander Eggleton; and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews in England, Ireland and USA.

Don was born and grew up in Limerick, Ireland and married Joan in Niagara Falls, NY. He worked at CVC Products for over 30 years until retirement in 1991. He was a member of the Chili chapter of the Lions Clubs International and long time volunteer for decades of its North Chili Medical Loan Closet. Don received the Lions Clubs International prestigious Melvin Jones Award for his dedicated service. He was also an award winning foster parent with the Monroe County Department of Social Services.

Don’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at St. Christopher’s Church, 3350 Union Street, North Chili, NY 14514 at 10:30 AM. Private Interment, St. Vincent Cemetery, Churchville, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Raymond Donald Cussen to: Lions Club of Chili (reference the Medical Loan Closet) PO Box 24672, Rochester, NY 14624 or St. Christopher’s Church.