Sandra E. Young

Hilton: On March 10, 2017. Sandy is predeceased by her husband, William (2006) and survived by her children, Paul Young & Tanya Douglass; sisters, Sharon Prince & Joy Ranney; grandchildren, Kelly, Marisa, Jessica, Nicole & Makenzie.

Friends may call Tuesday from 6-9 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue. Sandy’s Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Leo the Great Church. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in her memory.