Don't miss
- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport CSD receives universal pre-kindergarten grantPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport gymnasts rank secondPosted 2 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 3 weeks ago
- Buy and sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 3 weeks ago
- Save the date for Kendall’s “Community Read” eventPosted 3 weeks ago
Sandra E. Young
By Admin on March 13, 2017
Hilton: On March 10, 2017. Sandy is predeceased by her husband, William (2006) and survived by her children, Paul Young & Tanya Douglass; sisters, Sharon Prince & Joy Ranney; grandchildren, Kelly, Marisa, Jessica, Nicole & Makenzie.
Friends may call Tuesday from 6-9 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Avenue. Sandy’s Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday at 11 AM at St. Leo the Great Church. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in her memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login