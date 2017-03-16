- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport CSD receives universal pre-kindergarten grantPosted 2 weeks ago
- Brockport gymnasts rank secondPosted 2 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 3 weeks ago
- Buy and sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 3 weeks ago
- Save the date for Kendall’s “Community Read” eventPosted 3 weeks ago
Raymond H. Gillette
Hilton: On March 14, 2017, age 78. Predeceased by his parents, Harold & Hattie; brother, Harold; sisters, Frances & Vivian. Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carol; children, Christopher (Jillian) Gillette, Robin Schultz, Jamie (Jim) Pettenger, & George Allen (Lois) Booth; 12 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to call Friday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Funeral Service will be held at 7. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hilton Fire Department or the American Heart Association.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login