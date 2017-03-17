Thomas H. Burke

Brockport: Passed away suddenly on Tuesday March 14, 2017 at the age of 70. Predeceased by his parents Harry and June Burke. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Sylvia; sister Michele (Joseph) Pallone, brothers-in-law Gary (Nancy) Bell and Lawrence Bell, sister-in-law Cynthia (James) Willson, nieces and nephews.

Tom worked for US Airways as a customer service representative.

Family will receive friends from 1-3 PM Sunday, March 19th at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. Tom’s Funeral Service will be held at 3PM following calling hours. Those wishing may contribute to the American Heart Association or a charity of your choice.