Beverly R. Wing

Hilton: On March 16, 2017. She is predeceased by her son, Carlis E. Rowe Jr. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Jayne) Gerega & John M. (Laurie) Gerega; 4 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.

Friends may call Monday from 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to Hilton Baptist Church Memorial Fund in her memory.