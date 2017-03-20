Charles A. Doering

Greece: March 14, 2017, age 99. Predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Betty in 2005; daughter, Cheryl Pink. Survived by daughter, Carol (George) Bremner; son-in-law, Jim Pink; grandchildren, Todd (Roseanne) Bremner, Steve (Michelle) Bremner, Mark (Renee Lonski) Trimmer, Melanie (George Borrelli) Pink, Jim (Ariel Rose) Pink; great grandchildren, Jack & Elizabeth Bremner; nieces, Lois & Shirley of Pittsburgh, PA.

Charlie was a proud WWII Veteran, avid Braddocks Bay fisherman, and a great story teller. He will be fondly remembered by many friends and neighbors especially his best friend, Tim Dennehy.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 25th at 2 PM at Lakeview Community Church, 30 Long Pond Rd. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Riverside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Lakeview Community Church. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.