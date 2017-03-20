Don't miss
David J. Welch
By Admin on March 20, 2017
Greece, NY: Suddenly on March 18, 2017, age 64. Predeceased by his father, David N. He is survived by his mother, Betty J. (Belcher); 1 sister, Deborah A. Fite; nephew, Michael C. Figenscher; many cousins, especially Donald May; best friends, Don & Patty Osler. Member of Subcommittee- he was Commodore of SubRon8; Rochester’s Local Sub Club; past member of Rochester Corvette Club; owner of Big Dave’s Design.
Funeral & Celebration of Life Services to be announced.
