David J. Welch

Greece, NY: Suddenly on March 18, 2017, age 64. Predeceased by his father, David N. He is survived by his mother, Betty J. (Belcher); 1 sister, Deborah A. Fite; nephew, Michael C. Figenscher; many cousins, especially Donald May; best friends, Don & Patty Osler. Member of Subcommittee- he was Commodore of SubRon8; Rochester’s Local Sub Club; past member of Rochester Corvette Club; owner of Big Dave’s Design.

Funeral & Celebration of Life Services to be announced.