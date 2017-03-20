Allegany, NY: Leo C. Turner of 4259 S. Nine Mile Rd. passed away peacefully Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Olean General Hospital after a brief battle with cancer. Born December 30, 1928 in Olean he was the son of Everett C. and Grace E. Horton Turner. In October of 1949 he married Zelena Childs of Obi who predeceased him in August of 1985. On July 12, 1986 in Allegany he married Eileen M. Wolf Perry who survives.

Mr. Turner was first employed for the Cattaraugus County Highway Department from 1946 to 1950 and then for the former Acme Feed Co. From 1954 to 1985 he worked for Delco Products in Rochester until his retirement. Upon moving back to Allegany he operated L. C. Repair in Allegany until 2005. He was formerly active with the Clarendon Fire Department and was previously a member of the Electrical Workers Union Local 509. He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, enjoyed being active with the Enchanted Mountain Square Dance Club and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.

Surviving besides his wife are two sons Robert (Laurel) Turner of Scottsville and Thomas (Wanda) Perry of Phoenix, AZ; three daughters Margie (Michael) Nugent of Allegany, Kathleen (Naomi) Perry of Austin, TX and Patricia (Thomas) Vesotski of Allegany; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; a sister Arlene Chapin of Allegany; a daughter-in-law Mary Lynn Perry of Howard, OH; two sons-in-law Robert Fracek of Maryland and Tim Boyce of Petal, Mississippi and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his first wife Zelena he was predeceased by two daughters Denise Fracek in 2015 and Diane Boyce in 2016; two sons George Turner in 1986 and Daniel Perry in 2015; brother Loren Turner and a brother-in-law Paul Chapin.

Funeral Services were held March 18 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Allegany, with Rev. Dan Buringrud, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Holley. Memorials can be made to the Clarendon Volunteer Fire Department, 16169 E. Lee Rd. Hwy, Clarendon, NY 14429, the Allegany Rescue & EMS, Inc., PO Box 217 Allegany, NY 14706 or to St. John’s Lutheran Church,36 N. 4th St. Allegany, NY 14706.

