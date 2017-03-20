Home   >   Obituaries   >   Richard J. Moore

Richard J. Moore

By on March 20, 2017

Greece: On March 8, 2017. He is survived by several nieces and nephews including Audrey, Wilhemina, Brenda & John Peddie and devoted friends, Barb & Tom Coyle.

A Private Service will be held this summer at Riverside Cemetery. Those wishing may contribute to the charity of your choice in his memory.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login