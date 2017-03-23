- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 3 weeks ago
Clyde J. Downey
Albion, NY: Age 97, passed away on March 19, 2017. Clyde is survived by his children; Grant (Jan) Downey, Marcia “Marcy” Downey, and Vicki (Syd) Houseknecht, all of Albion. Also surviving are his brothers; Everett “Frenchy” Downey of Albion, Keith Downey of Kentucky, 6 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 West Ave. Albion, on Saturday, March 25th from 2:00-4:00pm. Clyde’s Memorial Service will be held at the Gaines Congregational Church, 14023 Ridge Rd. Albion on Sunday, March 26th at 2:00pm. Interment will be private in Mt. Albion Cemetery. To view the full obituary and share a special memory of Clyde, please visit www.christophermitchell.com.
