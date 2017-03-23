- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 3 weeks ago
- Brockport CSD receives universal pre-kindergarten grantPosted 3 weeks ago
- Brockport gymnasts rank secondPosted 3 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 1 month ago
- Buy and sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 1 month ago
- Save the date for Kendall’s “Community Read” eventPosted 1 month ago
Paul E. Navarra
Albion: 57, unexpectedly 3/21/2017. Survived by siblings: Vincent James(Barbara)Navarra, Pamela(David)Lusk, Joan Navarra-Mrzywka, Janet Navarra-Salvatore, nieces/nephews: Kathryn, Elizabeth, Peter, Courtney, James, Amanda, Jenna, Markus, grt. niece: Emma.
Visitation-Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Ave.-Albion, FRIDAY 2-4, 7-9. Mass of Christian Burial Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph’s Church SATURDAY 10:30 a.m. Interment-St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials requested to the Family. To share a special memory of Paul, please visit: www.christophermitchell.com
