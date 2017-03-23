Home   >   Obituaries   >   Paul E. Navarra

Paul E. Navarra

By on March 23, 2017

Albion: 57, unexpectedly 3/21/2017. Survived by siblings: Vincent James(Barbara)Navarra, Pamela(David)Lusk, Joan Navarra-Mrzywka, Janet Navarra-Salvatore, nieces/nephews: Kathryn, Elizabeth, Peter, Courtney, James, Amanda, Jenna, Markus, grt. niece: Emma.

Visitation-Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc. 21 W. Ave.-Albion, FRIDAY 2-4, 7-9. Mass of Christian Burial Holy Family Parish-St. Joseph’s Church SATURDAY 10:30 a.m. Interment-St. Joseph’s Cemetery. Memorials requested to the Family. To share a special memory of Paul, please visit: www.christophermitchell.com

You must be logged in to post a comment Login