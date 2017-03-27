Edwin Hofschneider

Spencerport: 77. Predeceased by his parents, John & Mabel Hofschneider; brother, Bruce Hofschneider. Edwin is survived by his children, Alan Hofschneider, Barbara (Ed) Richardson; grandchildren, Justin, Tylor & Ethan Richardson & Abigail Hofschneider.

Edwin’s visitation will be on Tuesday, March 28 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment at the convenience of the family.