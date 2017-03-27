Don't miss
- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 3 weeks ago
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 4 weeks ago
- Brockport CSD receives universal pre-kindergarten grantPosted 4 weeks ago
- Brockport gymnasts rank secondPosted 4 weeks ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 1 month ago
- Buy and sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 1 month ago
- Save the date for Kendall’s “Community Read” eventPosted 1 month ago
Edwin Hofschneider
By Admin on March 27, 2017
Spencerport: 77. Predeceased by his parents, John & Mabel Hofschneider; brother, Bruce Hofschneider. Edwin is survived by his children, Alan Hofschneider, Barbara (Ed) Richardson; grandchildren, Justin, Tylor & Ethan Richardson & Abigail Hofschneider.
Edwin’s visitation will be on Tuesday, March 28 from 4-7 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment at the convenience of the family.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login