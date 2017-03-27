Paul R. Seifert

Hamlin: Devoted Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather passed away peacefully on Thursday March 23, 2017 at the age of 80. Predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Connie. He is survived by his sons Paul Jr. “PR” (Laurel) and Shawn, loving companion Daisy Porter, grandchildren Richard Seifert, Jillian (Christopher) Brown, Adeline Seifert, and Henry Seifert, 4 great-grandchildren Cassidy, Logan, Elia and Paige, siblings Shirley Gray, Beverly Sorce, Donna Pendley and David Seifert, also many nieces and nephews.

Paul volunteered with both the Hamlin and Brockport Fire Departments for over 50 years and was a charter member of the Brockport Ambulance Corp. He was a devoted member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Hamlin for 60 years.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday March 28 from 3-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport. Paul’s funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 29 at 10 AM at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1107 Lake Rd., Hamlin. Interment will be held in Lakeside Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to the Hamlin Fire Department or St. John’s Lutheran Church.