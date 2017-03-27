- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 3 weeks ago
Ralph H. Peake
Brockport / Bradenton, FL: 84, passed 3/21/17. Born in Brockport, NY 10/20/32, wintered in Bradenton, FL. Predeceased by son Randall and step-daughter Kathryn Ward. Served in US Army during the Korean War. Retired at age 55 from DPW Brockport, NY. Worked 25 years part time for the Brockport School District. He loved sports and followed them all extensively. For 20 years was season ticket holder for the Pittsburg Pirates spring training games in Bradenton, FL. Survived by his wife of 39 years Brenda Long Peake, brother Everett (Pat), daughter Karen, son Donald (Dawn), grandsons Donald (Heather), Chad, Zack, Mason, 1 great grandchild Langdon, stepdaughter Brenda (Jay) Eggleston, 7 step grandchildren and 6 step great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Wednesday March 29 from 2-4 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc., 340 West Ave., Brockport, where Ralph’s funeral service will be held following calling hours at 4 PM. Interment will be held in Lakeview Cemetery in the spring.
