Sheila M. Murphy
By Admin on March 27, 2017
Greece: On March 21, 2017. Sheila Murphy age 80. Predeceased by her husband, James. Survived by her children, James (Kathryn) Murphy & Lorraine Ledtke; sister, Bette Smith; grandchildren, Vernon (Angela) Ledtke & Nicole (Mark) Bartlett; great-grandchildren, Olivia & Sophie; loving neighbors, Pat & Darlene Scanlon and Tim & Danielle Scanlon.
Memorial Service to be held Saturday, April 1st at 2:00 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton. Spring Interment in Parma Union Cemetery. Donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Sheila.
