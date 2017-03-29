- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 3 weeks ago
Irving S. “Rusty” Willison
Ogden: 4/17/1925 – 3/27/2017. Predeceased by his wife, Ramona (Preston); parents and brother, Edward. Survived by wife, Jean Ellinwood; his children, Thomas (Karen Kelly), Jeffrey (Karen) and Wendy (James) Schreiber; grandchildren, Courtney, Kyle, Adam, Jay, Meredith, Jeffrey and Ashley; 9 great grandchildren; Jean’s children, Cindy (Hal) Steltz, Connie Tyson (Phil Giardino), Carol, Thomas and Todd Ellinwood. Rusty served in the Naval Armed Guard during WWII and retired from Eastman Kodak Company in 1983.
Friends are invited to his Memorial Service at Pearce Memorial Church, 4322 Buffalo Rd., N. Chili on Saturday, April 1st at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Lifespan, 1900 S. Clinton Ave., Roch., NY 14618 for a newly developed program to help Veterans in our area or a charity of your choice.
