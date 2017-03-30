David Fisher

Greece: March 28, 2017, age 95. Predeceased by first wife, Eleanor, son, Steven Fisher, & grandson, Steven Gagne. Survived by wife, Elizabeth; children, Jaqueline (Donald) Lemcke, Sandra Stenglein, David (Beverly) Fisher, Scott (Lisa) Pundt, Judy (Larry) Campbell; 7 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimers & Dementia Research www.alz.org, Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home, Hilton.