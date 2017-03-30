Jeanina “Jean” Lee

Greece: On March 27, 2017. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, “Jack” (2010). Survived by their children, David (Laura) Lee, Barbara (Ray) Mohr, Douglas Lee, Catherine Wallace, John Dunn & Melissa Dunn; grandchildren, Tanisha, Kent, Crystal, Barry, Jordan, Zachary, Kali & Cameron.

Please join Jean’s family for a Celebration of her Life on Friday 3 PM at the Greece United Methodist Church. Private interment, Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane 14626 in her memory.