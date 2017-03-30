Home   >   Obituaries   >   Jeanina “Jean” Lee

Jeanina “Jean” Lee

By on March 30, 2017

Greece: On March 27, 2017. Predeceased by her husband of 58 years, “Jack” (2010). Survived by their children, David (Laura) Lee, Barbara (Ray) Mohr, Douglas Lee, Catherine Wallace, John Dunn & Melissa Dunn; grandchildren, Tanisha, Kent, Crystal, Barry, Jordan, Zachary, Kali & Cameron.

Please join Jean’s family for a Celebration of her Life on Friday 3 PM at the Greece United Methodist Church. Private interment, Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Greece United Methodist Church, 1924 Maiden Lane 14626 in her memory.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login