Kenneth H. VanDuzer, Sr.
Ogden: March 28, 2017 at age 88. Predeceased by his parents, Josie B. and Curtis B., brothers, Curtis R., Charles, sister, Ruth, son in law, Wayne. Survived by his wife, Nancy A. Wolcott-VanDuzer, children, Deborah (Gary) Pratt-Gnage, Kenneth H. (Kandi) VanDuzer Jr.; grandchildren, Jamie Pratt, Scott (Laura) Pratt, Katie VanDuzer, Kenneth W. VanDuzer; great grandchild, Cameron; brother’s in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ken’s visitation will be Friday March 31, 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home, 21 South Main St. Churchville. Funeral service, Saturday April 1st at 10:00 AM also at the funeral home. Interment in Riga Cemetery. To share a memory of Ken or send a condolence to the family visit, www. walkerbrothersfh.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner’s 979 Bay Rd, Webster, NY 14580. A special thank you to Pallative Care Unit/Wilmot Radiation Oncology at Highland Hospital, 7 East.
