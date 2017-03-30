- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 4 weeks ago
Norman A. “Stormin Norman” Espenmiller
Hamlin: Passed away suddenly after a valiant battle with his illness. Predeceased by his parents Norman and Betty, brothers Gary and Richard. He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Pam, sons Justin (Julie) Espenmiller, Augie (Alicia) Espenmiller, 2 sisters Linda (Gary) Branch and Debbie (Billy) Martin, sister-in-law Jeanine Espenmiller, several nieces and nephews, his devoted dog Jasmine, many loving family, friends and neighbors.
Family will receive friends on Friday March 31 from 5-7 PM at the Fowler Funeral Home Inc. 340 West Ave., Brockport. A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be Saturday April 1st from 1:00-4:30 PM at the Brockport Fireman’s Exempts, 248 West Ave., Brockport.
