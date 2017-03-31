Nathan Chamberlain

Spencerport: Chamberlain, Nathan peacefully on March 29, 2017 with his family by his side. Nate is survived by the love of his life Jeanne DeLoria and her family; parents William & Susan Chamberlain; sisters Rebecca Shapley and Caroline White nieces, nephews, cousins ,friends, daughter Heléna Chamberlain, aunts and uncles. Nathan’s family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to staff in ICU 8-3600 at Strong Memorial Hospital. For more information about Nathan please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Visitation will be held Sunday, April 2, 2017 from 1-4 PM at Walker Brothers Funeral Home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Nathan’s funeral mass will be held Monday April 3, 2017 at 9:00 am at St. John Evangelist Church. Interment St Johns Cemetery.