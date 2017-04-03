- Helen Hastings and Sarah HartPosted 6 hours ago
Dorothy Hermance
Hilton: March 31, 2017, Dorothy K. Hermance, age 81. Survived by her husband, James; her daughters, Karen Hermance, Cheryl (George) Edelman, Melanie (Greg) Fiorito; 3 grandchildren, Courtney Edelman and Kyle & Kody Fiorito; several nieces & nephews. Predeceased by brother, Ellwood Kanous; sisters, Ruth Hermance & Betty Blodgett; and granddaughter, Taylor Fiorito.
Family & friends are invited to call Monday, 4-7 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton. Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. Leo the Great Church at 10 AM. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Sally Edelman/Harry Gardner Cancer Research Foundation.
