Eleanor J. Mears
By Admin on April 3, 2017
Hilton: March 31, 2017, age 83. Predeceased by her husband, William. Survived by her children, Cheryl (Thomas) Sietmann, Gary Mears, Debra (Shawn) Johnston, & Kristin (John) Smith; her sister, Luella Ingleby; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment, Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charity of choice.
