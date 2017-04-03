Home   >   Obituaries   >   Eleanor J. Mears

Eleanor J. Mears

By on April 3, 2017

Hilton: March 31, 2017, age 83. Predeceased by her husband, William. Survived by her children, Cheryl (Thomas) Sietmann, Gary Mears, Debra (Shawn) Johnston, & Kristin (John) Smith; her sister, Luella Ingleby; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, 4-7 PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Funeral will be held Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment, Falls Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, charity of choice.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login