Jean Elizabeth (née White) Kent

Spencerport: On March 28, 2017, at age 92. Predeceased by her husband of 72 years, Richard, parents Harold E and Elizabeth R (Hummel) White, infant son Thomas, sister Dorothy McNeely. Survived by children Mary (Karl) Schroeder, James (Kay O’Beirne), Kathleen (Rev. Timothy) Meyer, Joseph (Gina), Anne (Daniel) Hull. 11 Grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, sister Mary (Robert) Dugan and many loving nieces, nephews. Jean is also survived by life-long friends and loving neighbors She and her husband resided in Spencerport and were members of St. John’s the Evangelist Church for 62 years. Jean was an adorable little woman with a big heart for all who knew her and many who never did. She made every day of her 92 years something special and was devoted to God and her family. She is going to be greatly missed. For more information or to send a condolence please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

No calling hours. Memorial service September 2, 2017, 11:00 am at St. John the Evangelist. Donations in Jean’s name to Kabuki Karnival, N9590 Cty. Rd. ES, Mukwonago, WI 53149, or Dream Riders www.dreamriderstlc.com or St John’s Bldg. Fund, 55 Martha St., Spencerport, NY 14559.