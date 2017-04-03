Margaret J. (Hall, Gresens) Driscoll

Hilton: Entered into rest on April 1, 2017 at the age of 104. Predeceased by her husband John Driscoll in 1993, daughter Carol Murray in 2008, & granddaughter Debbie (Gresens) Van Meter in 2012. Survived by her loving children Shirley Gresens of Rochester, & Robert (JoAnne) Gresens of Florida; 6 grandchildren Patricia (Daniel) Sanzotta of Red Creek, Laura (Ron) Goodsell of FL., David (Lisa) Gresens of Rochester, & Karen Gresens of FL.; 11 great-grandchildren Cory, Cody, Joe, Shelly, Andrew, Daniel, Rebecca, McKenzie, Shawn, Lauren, & Tyler; 9 great-great grandchildren Sadie, Madison, Abigail, Daniel, Landon, Damion, Kira Lyn, Khloe, Audrey; and many loving nieces, nephews and good friends. Peg retired from Kodak in 1971 after 25 years of dedicated service. She belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star since 1943 after moving through the “Chairs”, was Matron for two years, Chaplain one year and “Past Worthy Matron”.

Family and friends are invited to call Wednesday from 4-7 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where a Funeral Celebration of her Life will be held Thursday at 10 AM. Interment, Holy Sepulchre Cemetery following the Service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Peg’s memory to the Hilton Fire Dept., 120 Old Hojack Ln., Hilton, NY 14468.