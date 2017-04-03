- Helen Hastings and Sarah HartPosted 6 hours ago
- GCC welcomes homeschool students and families to information and orientation sessionPosted 4 weeks ago
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 1 month ago
- Brockport CSD receives universal pre-kindergarten grantPosted 1 month ago
- Brockport gymnasts rank secondPosted 1 month ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 1 month ago
- Buy and sell at the Hilton Community Indoor Flea MarketPosted 1 month ago
- Save the date for Kendall’s “Community Read” eventPosted 1 month ago
Marlene L. Eisenschmid
Chili: Thursday, March 30, 2017. Predeceased by her twin brother, Richard Bennett. Survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert “Ike”; children, Douglas and Debra (Christopher) Kuter; grandchildren, Benham, Daniel and Olivia; and several nieces and nephews. Marlene was a member of the Women and Travel. She loved her time at Port Bay with her family and friends. She was a skilled fisherperson and spent many hours seeking a big bass or pike. She had great neighbors and was loved by all.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4PM. Funeral Service Monday 10AM at the Lutheran Church of our Savoir, 2415 Chili Ave. Interment Chili Rural #4 (Stryker Rd.). In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the Leo Center for Caring, 1500 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY 14621.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login