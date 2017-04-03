Marlene L. Eisenschmid

Chili: Thursday, March 30, 2017. Predeceased by her twin brother, Richard Bennett. Survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Robert “Ike”; children, Douglas and Debra (Christopher) Kuter; grandchildren, Benham, Daniel and Olivia; and several nieces and nephews. Marlene was a member of the Women and Travel. She loved her time at Port Bay with her family and friends. She was a skilled fisherperson and spent many hours seeking a big bass or pike. She had great neighbors and was loved by all.

Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Sunday 1-4PM. Funeral Service Monday 10AM at the Lutheran Church of our Savoir, 2415 Chili Ave. Interment Chili Rural #4 (Stryker Rd.). In lieu of flowers memorials in her name may be made to the Leo Center for Caring, 1500 Portland Ave., Rochester, NY 14621.