Robin I. (Castrechino) O’Brien

Spencerport: On March 29, 2017 at age 61. Predeceased by Lee J. McMann. Survived by her children, Thomas (Kristiel) O’Brien, Tammy O’Brien; 4 grandchildren; brothers, Frank Castrechino, Alan Castrechino, Bernard (Wendy) Castrechino; brother in law, Gary (Pat) Stratton. For more information or to send a condolence please visit www.walkerbrothersfh.com.

Robin’s visitation will be on April 4th at 4-8 pm at the funeral home, 15 West Ave. Spencerport. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.copdfoundation.org.