Scott P. Rice
By Admin on April 4, 2017
Chili: June 13, 1971 – April 1, 2017. Left us peacefully surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was a loving father to Madyson and Olivia; son of George and Gloria; big brother to Greg and sister Trisha; grandson of Barb and Gerry Nersinger; and faithful companions, Sarge and Blaze.
Friends may call at the Leo M. Bean and Sons Funeral Home, Thursday 4-7. Funeral Service to follow 7 PM at the funeral home. Private Interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery.
