Diane Dolan

April 5, 2017

Greece, NY: On March 27, 2017. She is survived by 2 sons, Ryan (Angie) of CA, Aaron of FL;1 brother, Craig Horning; several nieces & nephews.

Friends may attend Calling Hours on Friday 10 AM – 12 NOON at Arndt Funeral Home, 1118 Long Pond Rd. (south of Maiden Lane). Private interment.

