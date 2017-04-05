Don't miss
George E. McCorry
By Admin on April 5, 2017
Gates: Monday, April 3, 2017 at age 82. Predeceased by his parents, George and Alice; brothers, Ken, Bob and Jim. Survived by his son, Richard McCorry; grandson, Shawn; sister, Joan (John) Powers; sisters-in-law, Theresa and Diane McCorry; several nieces and nephews. George was an Air Force Veteran and a retired Rochester City Firefighter.
Friends are invited to his Funeral Mass, Friday 10 AM at St. Helen’s Church, 310 Hinchey Road. Private interment, Holy Ghost Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.
