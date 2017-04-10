- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 11 hours ago
Donald F. Davis
Greece: April 3, 2017, age 79. Predeceased by a brother and a granddaughter, Tiffany Marie Weatherall. Survived by daughters, Cynthia (William) Weatherall, & Jennifer Leigh Davis; 3 grandchildren, Joshua (Jenny), Travis, & Courtney Weatherall; 2 great-grandchildren, Lillian, & William Weatherall; good friends, Bill W., John Geisler and Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Ragusa. Don was a good man, Kodak retiree, member of the Masonic Lodge, sportsman and craftsman.
Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 1-2:30 at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where his Service will be held at 2:30. Interment at a later date.
