Donald H. Whitmore

Hilton: On April 6, 2017. Predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Mary (2003). He is survived by his son, Paul H. (Christina L.) Whitmore; grandchildren, Jackson & Virginia Whitmore; his sisters, Beverly Whitmore Utter and Dorothy Whitmore Danylak; his brothers, Glenn C. Whitmore and Richard C. Whitmore; several nieces & nephews; and longtime companion, Carol Ross. Don was also predeceased by his brother, Robert Whitmore.

Friends may call Thursday from 4-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where Don’s Funeral Service will be held at 7PM. Spring Interment. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to Avon Nursing Home in his memory.