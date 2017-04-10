- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 11 hours ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 13 hours ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 13 hours ago
- Sign-up for Westside Challenger BaseballPosted 14 hours ago
- Young Women of Distinction Award finalists announced by Women’s CouncilPosted 1 week ago
- Helen Hastings and Sarah HartPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport HS student wins Science Congress competitionPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 1 month ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 months ago
Donald H. Whitmore
Hilton: On April 6, 2017. Predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Mary (2003). He is survived by his son, Paul H. (Christina L.) Whitmore; grandchildren, Jackson & Virginia Whitmore; his sisters, Beverly Whitmore Utter and Dorothy Whitmore Danylak; his brothers, Glenn C. Whitmore and Richard C. Whitmore; several nieces & nephews; and longtime companion, Carol Ross. Don was also predeceased by his brother, Robert Whitmore.
Friends may call Thursday from 4-7PM at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton, where Don’s Funeral Service will be held at 7PM. Spring Interment. In lieu of flowers those wishing may contribute to Avon Nursing Home in his memory.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login