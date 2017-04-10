Home   >   Obituaries   >   Herbert J. Dilcher, Jr.

Herbert J. Dilcher, Jr.

By on April 10, 2017

Brockport: On Thursday, April 6, 2017 age 76. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Nancy; son Karl Dilcher, daughter Corrine (Steve) Weinbeck, grandchildren Emilie and Leah, brother Paul Dilcher, and brother-in-law Rex Horton.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at 1PM in Garland Cemetery. Special thanks to the staff of Lifetime Care Interlakes Oncology of Brockport and Hildebrandt Hospice.

