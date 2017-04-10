Don't miss
- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 11 hours ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 13 hours ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 13 hours ago
- Sign-up for Westside Challenger BaseballPosted 14 hours ago
- Young Women of Distinction Award finalists announced by Women’s CouncilPosted 1 week ago
- Helen Hastings and Sarah HartPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport HS student wins Science Congress competitionPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 1 month ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 months ago
Irma Badge
By Admin on April 10, 2017
Hamlin: April 5, 2017, age 83. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond Badge and her sister, Julia Good. She is survived by her brother, William (Sandi) Kluth and sister, Junia (Harold) Harrington; many nieces & nephews.
Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday at 1 PM at St. John Lutheran Church. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Lutheran Church, 1107 Lake Rd., Hamlin, NY 14464. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login