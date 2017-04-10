Irma Badge

Hamlin: April 5, 2017, age 83. Predeceased by her husband, Raymond Badge and her sister, Julia Good. She is survived by her brother, William (Sandi) Kluth and sister, Junia (Harold) Harrington; many nieces & nephews.

Family and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Service on Wednesday at 1 PM at St. John Lutheran Church. Interment, Parma Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Lutheran Church, 1107 Lake Rd., Hamlin, NY 14464. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas E. Burger Funeral Home.