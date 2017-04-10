Julia Berle Ratigan

Churchville: On March 3, 2017, age 101. Predeceased by her husband, Lewis B. Ratigan in 1979. Julia is survived by 2 children, Hugh (Norma) Ratigan and Adelaide (William) Setek; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.

Per Julia’s wishes Funeral Services and Interment were private. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME.