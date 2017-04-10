Don't miss
- 2017 Spring Home ImprovementPosted 11 hours ago
- Volunteer fire departments across New York recruit new membersPosted 13 hours ago
- Friends of Hamlin Beach State Park host I Love My Park DayPosted 13 hours ago
- Sign-up for Westside Challenger BaseballPosted 14 hours ago
- Young Women of Distinction Award finalists announced by Women’s CouncilPosted 1 week ago
- Helen Hastings and Sarah HartPosted 1 week ago
- Brockport HS student wins Science Congress competitionPosted 1 week ago
- 2017 First Responder TributePosted 1 month ago
- Genesee Country Village & Museum 2017 event calendarPosted 2 months ago
Julia Berle Ratigan
By Admin on April 10, 2017
Churchville: On March 3, 2017, age 101. Predeceased by her husband, Lewis B. Ratigan in 1979. Julia is survived by 2 children, Hugh (Norma) Ratigan and Adelaide (William) Setek; 4 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
Per Julia’s wishes Funeral Services and Interment were private. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login