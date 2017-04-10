Don't miss
Marian E. Gaylord
By Admin on April 10, 2017
Hamlin: April 5, 2017. Survived by her husband, Edward; her children, Beth Parsons Lara, James Parsons, Amy (Donald) Winkie, Jamie Schlonski, Hope (Ulysses) Ashburn, & Erin Gaylord; brother, Robert (Beverly) Henry; sisters, Barbara Winkie, & Elizabeth Barto; 14 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; several nieces & nephews.
Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday from 4-7 at THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, 735 East Ave., Hilton where her Funeral Service will take place Wednesday at 10 AM. Interment, Irondequoit Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Leo Center for Caring.
