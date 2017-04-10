Patricia Davis

Holley: Age 73, passed away on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Lakeside Beikirch Care Center.

Patricia is survived by her sons; Michael (Michelle) Davis, Mark (Jessie) Davis, siblings; Barbara Hurley, Shirley (Jack) Robinson, Joan Russel, Margaret (Lee) Ribstein, and Robert Davis, half-brother; Richard Davis, grandchildren; Randy, Eric, Benjamin, Scott, Kara, great-grandchildren; Mallory, Kasten, Zayden, Cody, Morgan, Tyler, Emma, Ryatt, several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Christopher Mitchell Funeral Homes, Inc., 16650 State Route 31, Holley, on Tuesday from 3:00-6:00pm, where her funeral service will follow at 6:00pm. Memorial contributions in Patricia’s name may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association , 435 East Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.

