Tara (O’Neill) Miles
By Admin on April 10, 2017
Gates: On April 7, 2017. She is survived by her children, Ashza O’Neill, Dackota & Autumn Miles; grandchildren, Gabriel & Cecelia Stumpf; parents, Timothy O’Neill & Donna Currier; grandparents, Domenick & Shirley Zavaglia; and sisters, Tracy O’Neill & Teresa (Kenneth) Jaycox.
Friends may call Tuesday, 5-8 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton, and are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton.
