Home   >   Obituaries   >   Tara (O’Neill) Miles

Tara (O’Neill) Miles

By on April 10, 2017

Gates: On April 7, 2017. She is survived by her children, Ashza O’Neill, Dackota & Autumn Miles; grandchildren, Gabriel & Cecelia Stumpf; parents, Timothy O’Neill & Donna Currier; grandparents, Domenick & Shirley Zavaglia; and sisters, Tracy O’Neill & Teresa (Kenneth) Jaycox.

Friends may call Tuesday, 5-8 PM at the THOMAS E. BURGER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 735 East Ave., Hilton, and are invited to attend her Funeral Mass on Wednesday, 10 AM at St. Leo the Great Church, Hilton.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login